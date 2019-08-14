Oceanside Proposing a 'Road Diet' for Coast Highway

Officials in the city of Oceanside are voting on a proposal to reduce the number of traffic lanes along Coast Highway.

Part of the plan is to reduce what is currently four lanes of vehicle traffic into two lanes of vehicle traffic with the other two lanes designated for parking and bicycle traffic.

In addition, six intersections would also be replaced with roundabouts.

The Coast Highway Corridor Study as it's known will affect a three-mile stretch of the Coast Highway from Harbor Driver to the Buena Vista Lagoon.

The project began in 2009 and is part of how the city is looking toward smart growth. One city planner told NBC 7 the proposal would be good for traffic, the environment, and safety.

“The improvements are actually several years out,” said Development Services Director at City of Oceanside Jonathan Borrego. “We need to finalize the design, get the funding in place and then move forward."

Joel West has lived in Oceanside off-and-on since 1981. He said there has been some opposition to the so-called "Road Diet."

“[Coast Highway] is the only north-south street particularly in South O west of the freeway,” West said. “It’s really the artery for getting through either down to Carlsbad or up to downtown. We really depend on this. On the weekends and in the summer it really grinds to a halt. Even with four lanes.”

There is a meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the options.

One of the options would stop any road changes at Morse Street. That option will be recommended to the council is in response to residents in south Oceanside who said they didn’t want to see the changes in their neighborhood, Borrego said.

The city hopes to fund the road improvements through grants from several agencies including SANDAG.

The city council is expected to vote on it tonight.

In January, the Encinitas City Council voted to add new traffic features to Leucadia's part of Highway 101. They will be adding four raised crosswalks, more signs, and rumble strips to the road in an effort to slow traffic down.