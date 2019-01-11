Ocean Beach Pier Reopens As Dangerous High Surf Subsides

Lifeguards have reopened the Ocean Beach Pier after dangerous surf conditions that damaged the pier and swept a man away before trapping him in a jetty subsided.

San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards said the surf calmed by Friday morning, allowing them to reopen the popular pier to foot traffic.

The landmark was damaged slightly but crews made repairs and lifeguards deemed it safe, according to the agency.

A high surf advisory was issued Wednesday and Thursday while waves from San Diego through the Los Angeles area averaged 6 to 12 feet, creating dangerous swimming conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

During the high surf event's peak on Wednesday afternoon, a man attempted to rescue his dogs who got caught in rough waters and was swept away himself.

Gregg Owens became trapped by a jetty and was slammed by waves against nearby rocks, the medical examiner's office said.

Owens was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

