The Ocean Beach planning board is considering making changes to the popular OB Pier after a reckless driver drove onto the platform and struck two people last month.

The board voted Wednesday to recommend removable bollards be placed at the base of the pier to prevent unauthorized vehicles from driving onto the jetty. The proposal must still be approved by the full council before any changes are made.

The request for a bollard system came from San Diego City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell (Dist. 2) after an incident on the pier on June 18.

On that morning, a driver in a black Acura hatchback sped down the Ocean Beach Pier, almost striking pedestrians, at what witnesses said was about 50 miles per hour.

When the car reached the end of the pier, the driver began doing spinouts.

As the driver fled, two pedestrians and an SDPD patrol vehicle at the base of the pier were struck, SDPD Lt. Erwin Manansala said. The pedestrians received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The driver, described as heavy set with a beard and was wearing a white t-shirt at the time, has not been located. He was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, SDPD said.

Campbell's request was initially denied because the board did not want to add permanent bollards that could block emergency vehicles from getting onto the pier. Removable bollards were presented Wednesday as a solution.

The Ocean Beach Pier is visited by about a half-million people a year. At more than 1,970 feet, the pier is the second longest on the West Coast and the longest concrete pier in the world.