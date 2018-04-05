Truck Fire, Gunshots in Ocean Beach May Be Related: SDPD

Officers are working to determine if a truck fire is connected to reports of shots fired and a crash in Ocean Beach. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez Reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police were investigating Thursday if a report of shots fired and a possibly intentionally-set truck fire in Ocean Beach overnight are connected.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers were called to the intersection of Etiwanda and Castelar streets in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood of San Diego just after 1 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired, SDPD said.

Officers did not find anyone hurt at the scene, but a truck was found on fire nearby, SDPD said. The fire appeared to have been set intentionally and a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Metro Arson Strike Team was called to the scene to investigate.

SDPD believes the truck fire and the shooting may be related.

Police detained a person at the scene but their involvement in either incident was not made clear.

No other information was available.

