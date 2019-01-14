Man Stabbed on Ocean Beach Street Corner

A man who was involved in an argument with a girlfriend on an Ocean Beach corner was stabbed by a man who initially tried to intervene, San Diego police said.

Officers were called to Newport Avenue near Cable Street just before 7 p.m.

A man and his girlfriend were arguing when a man in his 30s or 40s tried to intervene, according to police.

One man slapped the other before one of the men let the area and came back minutes later armed with a knife.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was available.

