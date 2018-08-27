Oceanside Police are searching for anyone who knows the identity of a teenager with down syndrome who was located near San Luis Rey Elementary School early Monday.

The 19-year-old woman was seen walking in the area near El Camino Real and Mission Avenue in Oceanside with no shoes at about 1 a.m., the Oceanside Police Department said.

The woman was confused, withdrawn and scared, OPD Sgt. Jeff Novak said. She was taken to Tri-City Medical Center for evaluation.

Police released a photo of the woman in the hopes that someone who recognized her would come forward. Anyone with information should contact OPD.