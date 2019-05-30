OPD Investigating Kidnapping Attempt of El Camino High Student

The Oceanside Police Department is investigating an alleged kidnapping attempt involving a female student at El Camino High School.

OPD says the 16-year-old student was walking to school at around 7:20 a.m. Thursday near Mesa Drive and Vanilla Way when she passed a man walking in the opposite direction.

After she passed, the man turned around and grabbed her in a bear hug and an altercation ensued, OPD said.

The suspect, described by police as "dirty looking" and possibly homeless, fell during the altercation and the student was able to break free. She continued to school and notified security who then called police.

Man Tries to Kidnap Teenager in Oceanside

Man Tries to Kidnap Teenager in Oceanside

Officers responded and a drone was launched in the area, but the suspect was not located. He is described as around 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 150 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a tan pull over sweatshirt with a zipper at the chest and black baggy, dirt jeans, OPD said. The man was bald on the top of his head and had short light brown hair on the sides of his head, and had a scab on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information can call OPD Detective Brandon Baird at (760) 435-4690.

No other information was available.

