OB Tattoo Shop Owner Thinks Competition Could Be Behind Vandalism Attacks

The shop owner told NBC 7's Jackie Crea he thinks the attacks could be over tattoo turf. (Published 17 minutes ago)

For the second day in a row, security cameras at a brand new tattoo parlor in Ocean Beach caught a vandalism suspect in the act, and its owner thinks his competition might have something to do with it.

Blackwater Tattoo Studio on Newport Avenue was targeted on consecutive days over the weekend, according to shop owner Mike Kellerman. His shop has only been open a week, but Kellerman and his wife are staying overnight Monday just in case it happens again.

Surveillance video from Sunday night shows someone running by, or maybe skating, and throwing an object that punched a hole in the front window.

And early Saturday morning, footage shows someone on a skateboard riding up and attaching some kind of explosive to the window that blasted a hole in the glass.

Police haven’t made any arrests, but Kellerman hopes his footage and diligence will help.

Kellerman has three decades of experience in the industry, and believes the vandalism may be part of a larger message.

“The whole brick through the window thing, you know, because you opened up on my block,” Kellerman explained. “Well its nobody's block… It's the city of San Diego’s block. I didn't open up in the first place to try and be competition for somebody.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.