OB Man Says City is Sleeping on 5-Year Graffiti Removal Request

The man has been getting the runaround from the city and state for five years. NBC 7's Joe Little has the story. (Published 4 minutes ago)

A 30-year Ocean Beach resident is upset with the city’s apparent lack of response to foul graffiti that he’s been complaining about for more than five years.

The markings Chris Hart is concerned about are on the bridge that connects Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Sea World Drive over the San Diego River, a landmark that he calls an entryway to his neighborhood.

Hart praised the city for its quick response to other complaints he’s submitted on the Get It Done app, but he hasn’t had the same luck solving the graffiti issue.

“I’ve gotten a lot of runaround between the city and the state, Hart said. “The city would say that this is a Caltrans issue. Caltrans would say that this is a city issue.”

Graffiti happens and Hart understands that, but the content of the markings in this case is adding to his frustration. One more recent tag takes aim at President Donald Trump, and it isn’t complimentary.

NBC 7 put in a call to Caltrans and was told the graffiti was the city’s problem. A subsequent call to a city spokesperson confirmed it, but they called removing the graffiti a safety and logistical nightmare.

The spokesperson said a crew would need to be brought in on boat, but Hart said that wasn’t the excuse five years ago.

“It's such a beautiful river, it's such a focal point of our city,” Hart said. “I think it needs to be taken care of.”

The spokesperson could not confirm any back and forth between the city and Caltrans, but did say there is an open request to clear the graffiti from the bridge.