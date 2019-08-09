OB Man Robbed by Two Suspects, One with Face Painted Black

The victim of a home invasion in Ocean Beach Friday night told San Diego police one of the men who robbed him had his face painted black.

The San Diego Police Department said the robbery took place just after 10 p.m. on the 4900 block of Cape May Avenue.

Police said the victim was inside his home with a guest when two men knocked on the door and demanded to be led to a safe in the home.

The suspects, one of whom had his face painted black and was armed with a baton, entered the home and demanded the victim and his guest get on the floor. They tried to tie the man up and they began to fight, SDPD said.

The suspects eventually led the victim to a safe in the home, but the victim had trouble opening it. The suspects eventually left the home without taking the safe, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are trying to determine if the victim's guest was an accomplice in the robbery.

The suspect with the painted face was described as a man in his 20s who was 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. The second suspect was described as a 6-foot tall man weighing around 220 pounds wearing a black windbreaker and jean shorts. There was a third suspect who was described as a female 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build.

SDPD said the suspects fled the home on foot. SDPD Robbery Unit detectives are investigating.

No other information was available.

