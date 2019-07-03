Northbound I-5 near I-8 Shut Down Due to Police Activity

Traffic snarled along northbound I-5 at I-8 Wednesday due to police activity.

Police activity has shut down northbound Interstate 5 near the I-8 junction.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the incident at about 10 a.m. A half-hour later, all northbound lanes were shut down and a Sig Alert was issued

Traffic was being diverted to Pacific Highway. Drivers were experiencing 20-minute delays and traffic was backed up to Sassafrass Street, Caltrans said.

It was not clear how long the closure would last.

NBC 7 reporter Omari Flemming said that CHP was turning traffic around on the freeway to exit on Old Town Avenue.

Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) service was also affected. Eastbound trains were ending service at the Old Town Station while westbound trains were ending service at Washington Street. Passengers would be bussed between the two stops instead.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.