Dog Dies in North Park House Fire

A house fire was reported in the North Park area on Tuesday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to a house fire around 1:10 p.m. on Boundary Street near the I-805 and I-15 junction.

The house was deemed uninhabitable following the fire.

Firefighters were seen doing compressions on the homeowner's dog who later died, NBC 7 crews reported.

Nearby homes were not damaged and there were no human injuries.

The Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) was called to the scene, according to SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz.

No other information was available.

