Man Sent to Hospital in Normal Heights House Fire

NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the fire on 38th Street between Meade and Monroe avenues.

A San Diego man was rushed to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in a house fire Friday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the home on 38th Street between Monroe and Meade avenues.

The fire was contained to the back of the home near where the kitchen was located, firefighters said.

There was visible smoke damage to the outside of the home over the windows and the entryway.

One resident was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for smoke inhalation, SDFD officials said.

Firefighters said there was a large number of items inside the home. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Ben Pezzopane said he heard a lot of sirens so he stepped outside and saw his neighbor on a stretcher heading to the hospital.

He said the man who was injured is the only resident of the house that was damaged in the fire.

Ed. Note: A previous version of this article identified the neighborhood as North Park. We have corrected the location and regret the error.