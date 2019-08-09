North Park Bikeway Project Slated to Start This Fall

A big road construction project is expected on Landis Street in North Park. Roundabouts, angled parking, and a bike lane are some of the changes to look out for. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

A big road construction project is expected on Landis Street in North Park. Roundabouts, angled parking, and a bike lane are some of the changes to look out for.

The changes are part of the county’s regional bikeway project, the North Park/ Mid-City Bikeways project. The objective of the project is to make it safer and easier for people of all ages and abilities to bike to more places within and between the North Park and Mid-City communities.

The bikeways will consist of seven segments that total 13 miles of bike boulevards and bikeways.

Photo credit: SANDAG

The one on Landis Street will consist of three miles and run between Alabama Street and Chamoune Avenue.

Photo credit: SANDAG

There are plans for eight roundabouts and reverse angle parking throughout the street. A SANDAG spokesperson says about two parking spaces per block are expected to be removed.

But some neighbors have mixed emotions.

"I think bike infrastructure is very important, guaranteeing the safety of cyclists, however, I think this was a very questionable decision as far as this street is concerned, considering parking is extremely limited around here," said Ana Andrade, a North Park Resident.

The project is estimated to cost $7 million and is expected to be complete by 2021.

The Landis Bikeway project is expected to start construction in the fall.