North County Islamic Centers Increase Security Ahead of Muslim Sabbath

Heightened security measures are being put in place around some North County Islamic centers, ahead of what's expected to be a heavily-attended Muslim Sabbath this week.

Members of the Muslim community met Tuesday with police to discuss added protection after an alleged arson attempt Sunday at the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque in Escondido.

“The fear and chills that went through everyone’s spine is hard to explain,” said Jusef Miller, a member of the Muslim community in Escondido.

That fear motivated Miller and a member of the mosque to meet with Escondido police Tuesday ahead of Sabbath at three area Islamic centers.

Search for Alleged Arsonist in Mosque Attack Continues

After a suspect reportedly set fire to an Escondido mosque, police continue to search for the suspect with little leads. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more. (Published Monday, March 25, 2019)

In order to secure that safety, Escondido police say they plan to have extra security on Friday. They'll also have extra insight.

“We gave them the customs and the timings and layouts of our buildings so they know how to come in and what to do," said Miller.

The fire at Dar-ul-Arqam broke out at 3:15 a.m. in what authorities are investigating as both arson and a hate crime.

"If its an arson, it’s possibly a hate crime as well," Escondido Police Department (EPD) Lt. Chris Lick said.

Miller told NBC 7 worshipers were fortunate the fire happened before the morning prayer when there weren't as many people at the mosque.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Vigil Held After Suspected Arson at Escondido Mosque

The community came together after a suspected hate crime. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has the story. (Published Sunday, March 24, 2019)

The FBI, ATF and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit also responded to the fire.

There was visible scorching to one of the mosque's exterior walls and It appeared that the fire’s damage was contained to that area of the mosque, according to an EPD official.

The mosque’s security camera spotted an unidentifiable person breaking a lock to a parking lot gate and then pouring a flammable liquid near a side door and setting it on fire.

Seven people were inside the mosque for religious purposes at the time of the fire, police said. They were able to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived on the scene.

“There are people who sleep there overnight,” Miller said. “They heard the sounds, they smelled some funny smells, and there was a letter saying something connecting to New Zealand at the same time. So, this made everybody especially on edge.”

Police said the suspect left a message in graffiti in the mosque’s parking lot. EPD did not reveal what the graffiti said, only noting that it referenced the New Zealand terror attack days prior.

Escondido Mosque Targeted in Arson Attack

The perpetrator left a note referencing the New Zealand shooting. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published Sunday, March 24, 2019)

The graffiti was covered in dirt to block out the hate-filled message.

Anyone with information may call the EPD’s Community Safety Tip Line at (760) 743-8477.

Hours after the New Zealand terrorist attacks on March 15, San Diego Muslims unified in worship during a prayer at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Days later, a vigil was held at Balboa Park in honor of the victims of the New Zealand massacre.