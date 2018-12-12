North County Family to Ring Bell for Red Kettle for 24 Hours

December is known as the month of giving, and one North County family plans to give out their time to be bell ringers for the Salvation Army for 24 hours.

Captain Emily Jones, along with her four sons, will ring the bell for red kettle donations nonstop all-day Wednesday at the Walmart in Poway, to help raise money for those in need in North County.

This holiday season they haven't raised enough money in the red kettles that they hoped. So that's why they decided to be bell ringers for a full 24 hours in hopes to raise some extra money.

“Our kettles have been down a little bit this year,” Said Isaac, Emily's son. “But one positive about that is it gives us an opportunity to be able to gather around the community and ask for some support."

Unfortunately, Ben, Emily's husband, who is known as the kettle ‘guru’ was officially diagnosed with lymphoma this past July and hasn't been able to work this holiday season.

“My dad is sad that he can't be here physically but he is here with us in spirit,” Said Isaac. “He is very proud of what we’re doing here.”

Emily and Ben, along with their four sons, run the Salvation Army’s Escondido Corps. Along with other services offered at their Salvation Army location, they provide nearly 9,000 meals a month from their food pantry.

They say they have an air mattress in the back of their minivan, which they will take turns resting in between their shifts. They will be at the Walmart until Thursday, 9 a.m.