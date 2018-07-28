100 Homes Evacuated in Fallbrook Brush Fire

Around 100 homes have been evacuated. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard has the latest. (Published 45 minutes ago)

A brush fire in Fallbrook near the Riverside County line Saturday afternoon has burned 75 acres and close to 100 homes have been evacuated, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire started around 3:15 p.m. around Sandia and Rock Mountain roads.

About 100 homes along Sandia Creek Road have been evacuated, Cal Fire said. The fire is 3 percent contained as of 6 p.m.

Fallbrook High School has been designated as a temporary evacuation center.

The following roads have been closed:

Sandia Creek Road

Rock Mountain Road

Little Rock Road

Gavilian Mountain Road

Los Robles Road

Via El Dorado

Mira Monte

East Sandia Creek Terrace

Rancho Fallbrook Road

West Sandia Creek Terrace

The fire was first reported at 20 acres and within an hour spread to 50 acres. It has now burned 75 acres.

The fire is zero percent contained. Firefighters are hampered by the hot weather and steep terrain.

