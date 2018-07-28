100 Homes Evacuated in Fallbrook Brush Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
100 Homes Evacuated in Fallbrook Brush Fire

By Andrew Johnson and Alexander Nguyen

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Fire in the De Luz Area Forcing Evacuations

    Around 100 homes have been evacuated. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard has the latest. (Published 45 minutes ago)

    A brush fire in Fallbrook near the Riverside County line Saturday afternoon has burned 75 acres and close to 100 homes have been evacuated, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

    The fire started around 3:15 p.m. around Sandia and Rock Mountain roads.

    About 100 homes along Sandia Creek Road have been evacuated, Cal Fire said. The fire is 3 percent contained as of 6 p.m.

    Fallbrook High School has been designated as a temporary evacuation center.

    The following roads have been closed:

    • Sandia Creek Road
    • Rock Mountain Road
    • Little Rock Road
    • Gavilian Mountain Road
    • Los Robles Road
    • Via El Dorado
    • Mira Monte
    • East Sandia Creek Terrace
    • Rancho Fallbrook Road
    • West Sandia Creek Terrace

    The fire was first reported at 20 acres and within an hour spread to 50 acres. It has now burned 75 acres.

    The fire is zero percent contained. Firefighters are hampered by the hot weather and steep terrain.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

