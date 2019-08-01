Norman Powell Brings Championship Trophy to Lincoln High

Toronto's run to the NBA title may not have been a dream come true for Norman Powell. That's because their historic championship was beyond what the San Diego native could have ever imagined.

But it came true. And the evidence was on display at his alma mater.

"It's still surreal to me, to have the trophy next to me."

On Thursday the Raptors guard showed off the Larry O'Brien Trophy at a special ceremony at Lincoln High School.

“Look good?”@npowell2404 making sure the @Raptors Larry O’Brien Trophy is nice and shiny before he shows it off to fans at his alma mater Lincoln High School. pic.twitter.com/bXG4dX9Aiq — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 1, 2019

"To actually be able to hold the trophy and be part of such a historic team - not only in the NBA, but in Canada as well - that's something that you couldn't even imagine growing up," Powell said.

A long line of fans waited outside the Hornets gym to meet Powell, and take pictures with the former Lincoln star and his new trophy.

He also had a chance to address the crowd, and share the message of hard work and dedication behind his motto 'Understand the Grind'.

Great message from @npowell2404 on following your dreams, and never giving up despite the challenges. He’s at Lincoln High School with the @Raptors NBA Championship Trophy. #UTGpic.twitter.com/tDcaA2B94M — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 1, 2019

"All your dreams are possible," Powell said. "Don't take no for an answer. Don't doubt yourself. There's times where it's gonna be tough, and there's times where you want to give up. But revert back to why you're doing it, and revert back to your ultimate goal. And look at that obstacle as an opportunity to break it down, go around it and go over it. Don't let it stop you from achieving your dreams."

On Saturday Powell is holding his annual Understand the Grind Youth Basketball Camp. The event at Lincoln High School is already sold out.