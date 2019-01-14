Streets Flooded in Normal Heights

Water was bubbling up through the pavement of a Normal Heights Street. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the flooding. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Homes and garages in Normal Heights were flooded Monday by what San Diego police describe as a possible water main break.

Water was flowing along Hawley Boulevard near Adams Avenue according to an NBC 7 news crew.

San Diego police were called to the area at 4 a.m. after reports of a large amount of water coming up from the ground in multiple spots.

Nearby garages and units were flooded, police said.

Crews with the San Diego City Public Utilities had not identified the source of the water as of 6 a.m.

Resident Chris Chapman awoke around 4 a.m. to voices and other noise in the alley near her home.

“I walk out into the yard to let the dogs out and I’m like, ‘The street is flooded,’” Chapman said.

Her backyard was filled with water up to her ankles.

She said the water main has broken before.

“This street floods even when we have the heavy rainstorms,” she added. “This always gets flooded.”

No injuries have been reported.

