Damaged Power Pole Latest Misfortune for Normal Heights Neighborhood

Repairs were being made to a damaged power pole in Normal Heights Thursday morning, just the latest in a string of problems for the neighborhood that has already been through a water main break and a gas leak this week.

On Monday, a water main broke in an alley off of Hawley Boulevard and Adams Avenue, sending a flood of water into homes and garages of some residents in the neighborhood.

As city water crews were working to repair the water main on Tuesday afternoon, a 2-inch gas line was struck, according to Alex Phillip with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Several residents from at least one apartment complex were forced to evacuate. The gas main break affected about 130 customers, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

"Water main to gas main, so you know, a bit of an inconvenience, but we’ll get through it," said Tra Him, a resident in the area.

Then, a power pole was damaged as SDG&E crews were making repairs to the gas line.

Since the gas line repairs weren't scheduled to be completed until midnight on Wednesday, repairs to the power pole were being conducted overnight. Crews hoped to have the repairs completed before heavy rain touched down in the afternoon.

No customers were affected Wednesday night, but SDG&E said fewer than 100 customers may experience outages as repairs continue.

