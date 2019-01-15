The scene of the gas leak in North Park Tuesday.

Roads were closed and residents were evacuated from a neighborhood in Normal Heights Tuesday due to a gas leak, officials confirmed.

Alex Phillipp, a senior public information officer with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), said a 2-inch gas line was somehow ruptured at around 12:15 p.m. along Hawley Boulevard.

Gas was blowing from the broken line and authorities shut down traffic around the area while crews from San Diego Gas & Electric worked to cap the leak and repair the line.

Some residents in the area were evacuated from their homes.

Billy Hernandez, of the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), said officers were in the area helping with traffic control. Police had received calls reporting a strong smell of gas in the area.

No other information was available.

