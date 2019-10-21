Neighbors Hope for Compromise in Dog Park Stirring Up Complaints

Normal Heights neighbors who live feet away from a temporary dog park feel the dust and the noise is disrupting their lives so severely, they said they’re considering moving. Dog owners said they feel they don't have many options to exercise their pets and hope for a compromise from the city.

The dog park was originally planned to be a community garden as part of a complete renovation and development plan of the Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, homeowners told NBC7.

Funding may have hit a snag and delayed any building for a few years, according to supporters of the dog park’s current location.

But after neighbor complaints, the south half of the park for larger dogs was closed and its future may be up for discussion. Dog owners are upset with new conditions that force all sized dogs to fit into a smaller fenced-off area.

The future of the temporary Ward Canyon Neighborhood Dog Park will be discussed at a Parks and Recreation Department Advisory Group meeting Tuesday night.

Kensington resident Jason Douglas-Hiley is leading the fight to keep it open with a petition.

"To close half of it or all of it and make us wait 2 to 5 years while they get more funding for a new dog park, it doesn't seem right. Keep the interim dog park open until they've funded a new one," Douglas-Hiley said.

A neighboring family told NBC 7 that their infant child consistently wakes up at all hours of the night due to barking and people visiting the park after sunset, against rules posted on signs.

The dust kicked up from the wood chips and dirt in the fenced off-area coats much of the families’ properties, they told NBC7 anonymously.

"It’s been a problem from the beginning, the noise of sometimes 20 to 30 dogs basically in our backyard," said neighbor Jeremy Dawsey-Richardson. "They’re as early as 5 a.m. before it’s light, and as late as 10 p.m. with no enforcement."

If a compromise is possible, no one who wants it more than Olivia Chin and her dog Boaz, who live feet away.

"I do want more peace and quiet. I do want the dust level decreased. I do want everybody to be happy and the neighborhood to be pleased with whatever decision we make," said Chin.

Monday night, Ansermio Jake Estrada with Councilman Chris Ward’s office, informed NBC 7 it had “secured design design funding for Phase II of the completion of Ward Canyon Park, and will continue working to secure the funds necessary for construction in the upcoming budget. Furthermore, once the design for Phase ll is complete the city will have the opportunity to apply for state and federal grant funding.”

It's still unclear what that means for the location and the future of the dog park specifically. NBC 7 is waiting for a response on that.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, they plan on talking about enforcing hours at the park and building sound walls as options for a compromise.