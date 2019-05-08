As hundreds of reported cases of measles pop up across the country, including as close as Los Angeles, San Diego health officials have confirmed that the virus still hasn’t reached the county.

The County of San Diego’s Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced Wednesday that although 35 suspected measles cases have been reported in the region in 2019 so far, none tested positive for the virus.

“Providers are reporting suspect cases and that’s good, because that means that doctors are looking,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

Though, the risk of traveling may increase the chances of a confirmed case, HHSA said.

“The majority of the cases that are being diagnosed are in under-vaccinated people who were exposed to measles overseas, returned with the virus and then spread it to close contacts who are not immune,” said Eric McDonald, M.D., M.P.H., the medical director of HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Branch.

San Diego hasn’t had a measles case since 2017, when two cases were reported, the county said.

Though, with more than 750 reported cases of measles across the nation, health officials are calling it the U.S.’ worst outbreak in decades.

Overall, three-quarters of those who caught the extremely contagious disease are children or teenagers. No deaths have been reported this year, but dozens of patients were hospitalized. Many patients contracted the disease while traveling aboard and were not vaccinated, authorities said.

So far, the virus has reportedly spread to 23 states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, and New York.

To see a list of all locations in Los Angeles that may have exposed people to measles, including the Los Angeles International Airport, click here.

“If you’re planning overseas travel, it’s important that you make sure you’re up-to-date with your immunizations,” McDonald said. “That includes two doses of the measles, mumps and rubeola vaccine.”

The vaccine is “very safe and effective,” according to the county. Two doses of the vaccine are 97 percent effective in preventing the virus, while one dose is 93 percent effective.

The county reminded residents that those seeking medical attention for possible measles should call ahead so doctors and staff can take precautions to prevent exposing other patients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans born before 1957 are considered immune because the virus was so widespread at the time. Those born between 1957 and 1963 may need to get a booster vaccine because an earlier version of the vaccine was not as effective, and people may have had only one vaccination, the county said.

For those who wish to receive a measles vaccine, but it is not covered by insurance, can get vaccinated at a nearby pharmacy or clinic at little to no cost. To find a location near you, visit HHSA’s website.

What Is Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that can cause a rash, runny nose, cough, and high fever, the county said. It is so contagious that up to 90 percent of people who aren’t immune will become infected if they come in contact with the disease.