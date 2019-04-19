A criminal investigation will not be launched after the remains of twin fetuses were discovered in a treatment plant in downtown San Diego, police said Friday.

The San Diego Police Department said that the human fetuses, discovered at a facility on Harbor Drive on Thursday, were not at a viable stage of development to warrant a criminal investigation.

While no criminal investigation will be launched, police are still searching for the mother, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said in a written release. They are concerned she may have suffered some sort of medical distress while giving birth.

"This is obviously a very difficult time and the investigators hope these developments will give the mother the confidence to seek whatever medical or emotional assistance she may need," Dobbs said.

The SDPD said the Safe Surrender Baby Law allows for the anonymous surrender of a newborn to any emergency room or fire station across San Diego County. California passed the law 20 years ago to prevent the abandonment of babies that could result in injury or death.

Dobbs said it was unclear if the Safe Surrender Program would have prevented the death of the fetuses discovered Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.