No. 4 Tritons Top Point Loma to Stay Unbeaten

The No. 24 Point Loma men's basketball team fell to No. 4 UC San Diego, 88-63, in a matchup of the two ranked teams in San Diego.

After trading baskets early in the game, UCSD went on a 13-3 run to break a 17-17 tie. This gave them a double-figure advantage and PLNU was never able to get the lead back in its favor.

UCSD came out of halftime on a 12-5 run and continued to shoot over .500 percent from the field, to limit any chances of a Point Loma comeback.

The Tritons' Christian Oshita added to his first-half double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, to finish with a game-high 23 points and 15 rebounds. Chris Hansen chipped in with 19 points for the UC San Diego.

Kaden Anderson paced PLNU with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jordan May matched his PLNU career-best with eight points off the bench.