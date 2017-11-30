9 South Bay Apartment Complexes Designated "Crime-Free"

An Otay Mesa apartment complex and eight others in South Bay earned a crime free certificate after going from high crime rates to virtually zero crimes. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017)

Crime Free Multi-Housing Program, a collaboration between San Diego Police Department, the San Diego Housing Commission, and the South Bay Community Change Project, is designed to reduce crime, drugs and gang activity in apartment communities.

Nine apartment complexes in San Ysidro, Nestor, and Otay Mesa West were designated "crime free" Wednesday.

The program includes environmental design and contracts that residents sign promising to not engage in criminal behavior. If they do, they risk getting thrown out.

"There's security guards that come around every night to make sure everything's okay and that everyone's doing okay," said resident Shannary Hicks, who said she loves living in the Otay Villas apartments.

Resident Lorena Campos agreed.

"It's very peaceful. Every neighbor, we all get along," Campos said.



Campos says she's lived in the Otay Villas apartments for about two years and feels very safe.

She says back when her mother lived here, it was a different story.

"We haven't really had a crime from what I've heard," Campos said. "People have lived here for more than 10 years and they say they haven't heard of anything, so it's pretty good."

The crime free multi-housing program is run by the San Diego Police Department.

The nine complexes receiving their certification Wednesday completed three phases, which include environmental design and community outreach.

San Diego Police Department crime maps show incidents surrounding the addresses of the apartment complexes, but very little to no crime at the exact locations.



"I can look out my window and I can see the whole perimeter," resident Hicks said.

Other aspects of the program are lights, security cameras, and dead-bolts on the doors.



