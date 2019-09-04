Sunset Paddle Out Honors San Diego Woman Killed in Diving Boat FIre

Friends made a touching tribute Wednesday evening on Mission Bay for Nicole Quitasol, the 31-year-old San Diego woman who was one of 34 people killed when a diving boat burst into flames Monday off the Santa Barbara Coast.

Friends held a paddle out in Quitasol’s honor at Bahia Point in the foreground of a fittingly beautiful sunset. Quitasol’s friends said they could feel her presence.

“It just kind of felt like she was here with us. Like she showed up as the sun was setting,” said friend Ciara Guedesse. “It was perfection.”

Quitasol was aboard the Conception on Labor Day weekend celebrating her father’s birthday with their family. Quitasol, two of her sisters, her father and his wife are all presumed dead.

Coronado Bartender Presumed Dead in Diving Boat Fire

A coworker told NBC 7's Dave Summers Nicole Quitasol was full of life and loved anything to do with the ocean. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019)

An adventurous soul, friends say Quitasol enjoyed outdoor fun like paddle boarding with her family of outdoor enthusiasts at Venture Active.

Meet-ups became a Wednesday tradition for Quitasol when she could make it.

“There was always something exciting and new and fun to do with her. And so we got to spend a lot of days doing different things, getting to know her and love her,” said Guedesse.

As they returned from their hour-long paddle out, a seal sighting served as a reminder of Quitasol's love of nature.

Her friends also reflected on the woman they say was open, honest and always fun.

“She laughed at herself, joked about herself, but at the same time was this strong, gorgeous, incredibly intelligent human being and I always respected that about her,” said Laurel Smith.

Quitasol worked at Nicky Rottens restaurant in Coronado. There will be a fundraiser there Thursday at 4 p.m. to raise money for she and her family members’ funerals.

A GoFundMe page was launched to help raise funds for the funerals of the Quitasol family and Sison.

Quitasol’s VentureActive family is also holding a day full of dog-friendly events on Sept. 21 starting with a 6:45 a.m. sunrise hike on Cowles Mountain followed by Yoga at Kate Sessions Park at 12:30 p.m. and then a barefoot paddle at North Cove starting at 4 p.m. All activities will be free, but they’re asking for donations to the family’s Gofundme page.

The group also asks that participants sign up here for the day of celebration here so they have a head count.