The driver left the scene after hitting the hydrant in Grantville Saturday. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

A newlywed couple was among several families whose cars and homes were flooded when a hit-and-run driver knocked over a fire hydrant in Grantville Saturday night.

“Over there the water was almost three feet and when I got to my car, the water was clearly above the seats,” Clay Farina told NBC 7. The Farinas were married on Friday. “We'll celebrate by paying my deductible and maybe buying a new car,” he said.

At least six apartments were damaged by the hydrant; the water was several inches high in some.

San Diego police questioned a neighbor about the hydrant, but it’s still uncertain who hit it.

People in the complex were without power Saturday night, and many of them don't have flood insurance.




