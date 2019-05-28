New App Lets You Buy San Diego County Fair Tickets

This year the fair is introducing the ‘FunPass’ app you can download to your smartphone. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Tired of carrying a pocket full of tickets for rides and games around the Del Mar Fairgrounds each year? This year, you won't have to.

The Del Mar County Fair rolled out the 'FunPass' app in 2019 for smartphones. It allows customers to buy tickets for rides and booths on their phones.

"The app can easily be loaded and reloaded from your mobile device," said Annie Pierce, public information officer for the Del Mar Fairgrounds. "You can buy tickets from the comfort of your home."

Available for iPhones and Androids under the name 'FunPass', the app lets people avoid long lines. And just in time, as fair organizers predict that more people will be at the fair this year than in previous years.

"We had a little over 1.5 million people attend last year and this year we are open for an additional day, so 27 days of the fair total," said Pierce. "So we're hoping to break what we did last year."

Parents can also buy tickets in their app that can be transferred to their kids' phones. The app allows moms and dads to track ticket usage as well.

Once the app is downloaded to your phone, go to the “Events” icon and type in San Diego County Fair. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time via the app.

There will also be purple FunPass kiosks located throughout the fairgrounds where you can buy and load more tickets.

"You can literally hop on a ride with the swipe of your phone,” added Pierce. “It’s going to make the whole ride experience more fun and easier.”

To find out how to download the free app to your phone, click here.