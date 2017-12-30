New Year's Weekend DUI Arrests up From Last Year: CHP

California Highway Patrol officers have already arrested 243 drivers statewide for being under the influence between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday this New Year's weekend. Officers have detained 29 more people than last year at the same time.

Fatalities are also up statewide so far this year – six people were killed between Friday evening and Saturday morning this year, while one person died last year.

In San Diego, there have been 15 arrests, up from 10 in 2016, and there has been one fatality.

The San Diego Police Department is also conducting maximum DUI enforcement for the New Year's weekend.







