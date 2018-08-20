New Weekly Food Market to Open Downtown

Instagram user @jonnyvictorino snapped this stunning shot of the San Diego skyline.

Lane Field Park will now transform into a free culinary and artistic scene every Sunday with local vendors and games for the whole family.

The ceremonial first Sunday will have over 20 food vendors and a couple of retailers on August 26.

The event will hope to grow to an average of 50 vendors per week, said Andrew Sisley, a spokesperson with Lane Field Park Markets.

Different performers and art installations will rotate in and out of the market place over time.

Guest vendors from outside San Diego and even vendor-versions of classic downtown restaurants will soon make an appearance, Sisley said.

“We’re not in the business of product,” Sisley told NBC 7. “We’re in the business of people. It’s all about the people.”

Lane Field Park Markets said its goal is to provide a friendly environment to enjoy and be exposed to a wide variety of foods and entertainment.

Lane Field Park Markets will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the harbor downtown.

To see a full list of who will be at the market each week, see its website.

