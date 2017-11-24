After debate in the medical community about whether or not coffee is good or bad for you, there's some good news for lovers of the caffeinated beverage. (Published 55 minutes ago)

New Study Says Coffee Is Good For You After All

You no longer have to worry about waking up and smelling the coffee.

New research says drinking 3-4 cups of coffee a day is good for you. That's according to a study recently published in the British Medical Journal.

The health benefits and downfalls of your morning cup of joe have been widely debated in the medical community.

A review of 200 previous studies found coffee is "more likely to benefit your health than harm it."

But public health specialists warn coffee is often consumed with sugars and unhealthy fats, like pastries. These may independently contribute to negative health outcomes.

The review was conducted by Robin Poole, a public health specialist of Southampton University, England.

In a linked editorial, Professor Eliseo Guallar from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Maryland wrote that "coffee is safe, but hold the cake."

