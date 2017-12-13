City Opens New $8M State-of-the-Art Park in Torrey Ranch

This photo shows what Torrey Meadows Neighborhood Park looked like before the $8 transformation.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilmember Mark Kersey welcomed residents to a new $8 million neighborhood Park after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The ceremony started at 9:30 a.m. at the new state-of-the-art Torrey Meadows Neighborhood Park, located on the 1300 block of Torrey Meadows Drive. It’s part of Mayor Faulconer’s pledge to break ground or improve 50 parks in five years.

The 5.3-acre neighborhood park is the 13th park and community area to open since Mayor Faulconer’s pledge in 2016, according to the City of San Diego.

The $8 million project includes a basketball court, two children’s play areas, drought-tolerant landscaping, restrooms, shade structures and a parking lot.

Torrey Meadows Neighborhood Park will serve the Torrey Highlands, Black Mountain Ranch and Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhoods.

More than a dozen other park projects are currently in various stages of construction.