The talked-about skateboarding musical "Slam," with choreography by San Diego's own Tony Hawk, will be one of four new pieces set for La Jolla Playhouse's DNA New Work Series next month.

Each year, La Jolla Playhouse hosts a weekend of readings of new pieces. The DNA Series, now in its seventh year, gives playwrights and directors the chance to develop their pieces. The weekend will run from May 2 to May 5.

This May, audiences can get a sneak peek at "Slam," a skateboarding musical written by Kyle Jarrow, the Tony Award nominee who wrote "SpongeBob SquarePants" the musical last season. The choreography will be done by San Diego native and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

The musical would be based on author Nick Hornby's novel "Slam," which follows the life of a troubled teenager skateboarder who lives in London and finds refuge in his skating. As he navigates an unexpected thrust into adulthood, he has a little help from his idol, Tony Hawk, in the form of imagined conversations.

The musical is aiming for a 2020-2021 Broadway season debut, according to reports.

Among the other works audience can expect to see next month: "Airport," a La Jolla Playhouse-commissioned play by Guillermo Calderón; "The Best We Could Do (A Family Tragedy)" by Emily Feldman; "Jean, Jonah and the Ginger Karl" by Jeff Augustin.

"Airport" tells an ominous story in the small town of Elizabeth, New Jersey, where a mother warns her daughter about a psychopath targeting their cow. Within that story lies other stories that unravel over the course of the dark comedy.

Feldman's new piece "The Best We Could Do" follows a daughter's road trip with her father.

"Jean, Jonah and the Ginger Karl" follows Jean as she arrives in Miami and decides to "Learn America." Decades later, his son makes the same trip in reverse to learn about his father and his history.

Many of the pieces at DNA New Work Series have gone on to have productions at La Jolla Playhouse, including "Miss You Like Hell," by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegria Hudes and Erin McKeown and UC San Diego MFA graduate Jeff Augustin’s "The Last Tiger in Haiti."

All projects will not have any scenic, costume or staging elements. Actors will have scripts in hand, the Playhouse says.

If you want to watch the readings, tickets are free. You must reserve your ticket in advance by calling (858) 550-1010 or visiting their website.