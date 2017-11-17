The final beam was placed on the framework for Sharp Chula Vista, a new hospital opening in the South Bay two years from now.

The final steel beam was placed Thursday on a tower that, in two years, will debut as the first new hospital to open in San Diego’s South Bay in more than 40 years.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center’s new hospital – a $244 million endeavor – will add 138 large, private patient rooms to the facility’s existing 343-bed hospital, as well as six operating rooms, including a hybrid procedure room. The hospital will be topped with a rooftop café.

Construction began last November under the helm of Hensel Phelps Construction, AVRP Skyport and SmithGroupJJR. Sharp said a total of 3,580 pieces of steel were used to create the framework for the hospital. A “topping out” ceremony celebrated the placement of the final beam as crews cheered for the milestone.

Sharp said its Chula Vista Medical Center located at 751 Medical Center Ct. is the largest health care provider in the South Bay. Sharp Chula Vista currently employs more than 2,000 staff and nearly 500 affiliated physicians, making it also one of the largest private employers in San Diego’s South County.



