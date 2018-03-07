New Resort Development has Valley Center Residents Up in Arms

Residents are concerned the new Daley Ranch Resorts would add more traffic to the area. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

A new proposal to build a resort and hundreds of homes near Daley Ranch in Escondido is already getting some negative reviews from people living in nearby Valley Center.

The plans for Daley Ranch Resort, also known as Sager Ranch, were submitted to the city of Escondido for review on Friday.

The project calls for a 225-room resort and 203 homes to be built in the area between Daley Ranch and Lake Wohlford.

But it’s not the development itself that has some Valley Center residents concerned.

A two-lane road would be built from the development down to Valley Center Road, where a traffic light would be added.

William Del Pilar with the Valley Center Community Planning Group (VCCPG) said adding a light in the middle of the Valley Center Grade is a bad idea since cars are often traveling very fast along that road.

“That grade has dividers for a reason. It can be dangerous,” Del Pilar said.

Jim Whalen, a development consultant who represents Sager Management Co. told NBC 7 via email, “The City added the resort to the General Plan over 30 years ago, including an agreement to provide for a stoplight at the intersection with Valley Center Road.”

But the VCCPG wants them to consider “other potential avenues, maybe having a side street where the development, the individuals living there can come in and out that way, versus the middle of the grade," Del Pilar said.

Although the VCCPG won’t have any official say on the project, Mike Strong, the assistant planning director for the city of Escondido, told NBC 7 the group’s input will be taken into account, along with any other public comment. It will, however, probably be at least another year or two before the plans even reach that stage.