New Proposals to Make Community College Free

California lawmakers announced a proposal on Tuesday to make community colleges completely free.

It was just last year that California lawmakers passed the law that allowed the first year of study at community colleges to be free for new and full-time students. Now they seek to do the same with the second year.

The AB2 proposal was introduced by legislators in Sacramento this morning.

“We started two years of free community college because we know that’s the promise we want to give to our students,” said Democratic lawmaker Miguel Santiago, co-author of the proposal.

According to legislators, AB2 will benefit any full-time student, from any college across the state, but it will especially help those going through economic hardships.

The measure is supported by the president of community colleges and many officials.

The proposal will be analyzed and discussed in March 2019.