New Parking Structure Opens at Lindbergh Field

There are 6,000 spaces around the airport but the new lot is significantly closer. NBC 7's Alex Presha has the details. (Published Thursday, May 17, 2018)

A new Terminal 2 parking structure opens Friday at San Diego International Airport adding more than 1,700 additional parking spaces. However, those spaces will replace a parking lot that will close in a matter of months.

The new parking area cost nearly $128 million and offers 2,900 spaces – an addition to what was there previously, spokesperson Rebecca Bloomfield said.

Travelers will see parking guidance technology when they arrive, informing them how many spaces are available in each row. Green arrows will direct drivers to open spaces.

The cost of this lot is $32 a day. There are also hourly rates - the same rate as in the previous lot.

Officials told us the parking lot located on Pacific Highway closes this fall resulting in a net loss of about 230 spaces.

Although, a spokesperson pointed out there are 6,000 spaces around the airport and the new lot is significantly closer to the terminal.



