Orfila Vineyards & Winery has opened its new tasting room in Oceanside.

A vineyard that’s been producing wine in the San Pasqual Valley for the past 25 years is uncorking a new project: a tasting room near the beach in Oceanside.

Orfila Vineyards & Winery recently opened its Orfila Oceanside Tasting Room at 221 N. Cleveland St., about 30 miles northwest of the vineyard’s Escondido location.

Open daily at noon, the tasting room is currently pouring 19 of Orfila’s wines, including Ambassador’s Chardonnay, Petite Sirah, Element 119 Pinot Noir, and Sangiovese.

When patrons arrive, are given two tasting options: a standard tasting of six wines or the “Ambassador Tasting,” which features tastings of eight wines, plus a keepsake glass. In addition to the tastings, wines can also be purchased by the glass or bottle.

View this post on Instagram Oceanside tasting room, it’s open and we are ready to feed you! Our tortilla flatbreads will curb your cravings without the carbs! Stop in at 221 N Cleveland st in Oceanside! 🍕🍷🍕 . . . . #oceanside #orfila #orfilawinery #orfilavineyards #oceansidewine #oceansidefood #foodie #oside #mainstreetoceanside A post shared by Orfila Vineyards and Winery (@orfilavineyards) on Jan 4, 2019 at 10:40am PST

Meanwhile, in the kitchen, Executive Chef Luke Morganstern is whipping up small plates that can be ordered at the tasting room counter. The menu includes artisanal cheese and charcuterie boards, crispy Brussel sprouts, “flatbreads” built on tortillas and decadent desserts.

Orfila Oceanside is open from 12 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 12 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It is closed on Monday. The original Escondido location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Orfila winemaker and general manager Justin Mund said the Oceanside tasting room is a “big step” for the business.

“We have never had a tasting room in a beach community or in such a large downtown demographic,” he explained.

Orfila Oceanside will host its grand opening party this Saturday (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.) featuring live raffles, specials, music, light bites and, of course, vino. Mund will host a signing of an Orfila book at the shindig at 4 p.m. both days. The winery has been posting about the celebration on its social media accounts, so check those out for the latest updates.

Orfila Vineyards & Winery is owned Alejandro Orfila. The company produces 20,000 cases of wine each year out of its 70-acre Escondido estate located between Interstate 15 and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The winery is known for its Italian and French varietals and sources its grapes from both its local estate and select vineyards in Sonoma, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties.