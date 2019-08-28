Parents of La Mesa Baby Who Died with Suspicious Injuries Have Criminal Records - NBC 7 San Diego
Parents of La Mesa Baby Who Died with Suspicious Injuries Have Criminal Records

Records included petty theft, public intoxication, drug possession and trespassing.

By Allison Ash

Published 6 minutes ago

    The La Mesa couple charged with killing their 7-month-old son have had several past brushes with the law, but nothing of a violent nature.

    NBC 7 visited two courthouses to inspect the criminal records of 30-year-old Jalena Rodriguez and 28-year-old Joel Rodriguez-Brownell, who were arrested last week and charged with child abuse and murder in connection with the death of their infant son, Joel Rodriguez.

    The baby’s death came after several suspicious injuries, according to La Mesa Police, who are still investigating.

    Jalena Rodriguez’ rap sheet goes back to 2010 and includes petty theft, public intoxication, drug possession and trespassing. There were nine cases filed against her in 2015, but by 2017 the number dropped off to four, and in 2018 there were no cases filed against her.

    Joel Rodriguez-Brownell was charged with six cases of occupying a property not his own in 2016 and 2017, but by 2018 his rap sheet was clean.

    Now Brownell and Rodriguez are being held in San Diego County Jail charged with murdering their own baby. Bail is set at $2-million apiece.

      

