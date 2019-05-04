New Grocery Store Opening at Otay Ranch Town Center

There is a new grocery store coming to the Otay Ranch town center. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreau has more. (Published Friday, May 3, 2019)

There is a new shopping trend starting in the South Bay. A family-owned grocery store, Barons Market is opening up at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.

Barons Market provides its customers with a selection of organic, natural, and specialty foods. The grocery store, which is already under construction, will be located between Chili’s and Party City.

Some residents explained that the location of the store will be very convenient for them.

"A one-stop shop, you can do everything here, go over there get some shoes, go to Party City, there's food here, everything. Everything in one place,” said Kristy Ferguson an Otay Ranch resident.

Ferguson explained that she is a busy mom and lives near the mall, and as of now has to drive further away to do grocery shopping.

The supermarket will cover around 20,000 square feet with a large parking lot right outside.

"It would be cool to have a real supermarket here because I could just be going to the mall. I come to Barns & Noble a lot to read so I can see if I need groceries, bread, milk. And it's cool because there's not one here,” said Adrian Gutierrez, a frequent shopper at the mall.

Barons Market has other San Diego County locations, North Park, Point Loma, and Rancho Bernardo.

Construction for Barons Market will finish by the end of the year.