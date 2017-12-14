New Fire Resources Planned for San Diego County

San Diego Fire Rescue at a fire in North Park - May 2014

San Diego’s City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to purchase a new helicopter for its fire department bringing the total to three.

The Sikorsky S70I will cost the city almost $10 million.

The new chopper will fly faster and carry more than twice the amount of water or retardant than the current helicopters.

Also Wednesday, San Diego County broke ground for an upgraded fire station in Pine Valley.

The new facility at Old Highway 80 will replace one built 43 years ago.

Last year, the board of supervisors approved the $8.2 million station that will provide enough sleeping space for a dozen firefighters, two captains and a battalion chief.

Cal Fire runs the Pine Valley fire department.