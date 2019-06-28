New Dockless Bike and Scooter Rules Go Into Effect July 1

New electric scooter rules enforced in public areas following safety concerns. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

New speed limit rules and other safety regulations for dockless bikes and scooters go into effect in San Diego on Monday.

Geofencing technology will be used in designated areas throughout the city and will automatically reduce riders’ speeds.

Pedestrian areas like the embarcadero and the food plaza in little Italy will have speed limits of 3 mph, while riders on beach boardwalks, in Balboa Park and Petco Park will have 8mph limits.

Riders will also begin to receive push alerts from the dockless bike and scooter companies notifying them when they’re in forbidden area.

The city, and some people strolling Pacific Beach Friday afternoon think the regulations will make the boardwalk a lot safer, but not everyone agrees.

Kyle Jackson works for a dockless bike and scooter company and fears business will also slow down.

Liz from Denver said she simply won't spend her money if speed limits drop in places she likes to visit.

"I'd just walk if it was 3 mph, for sure. I wouldn't want to spend the money. Like, why spend the money? Not worth it. It would curb my need for them,” she said.

The city manager can suspend a company's right to operate for six months or more based on violations of any of the city's rules.