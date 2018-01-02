New details are emerging in the Dec. 28 killing of Doug Bradley, an Imperial Beach city official. Bradley was shot three times while on vacation in the Mexican resort town of Ixtapa. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

New Details on Mexico Killing of Imperial Beach City Official

An Imperial Beach city official killed while on vacation in central Mexico last week was shot three times during a robbery, investigators confirmed.

Doug Bradley, 49, was gunned down on Dec. 28 in Ixtapa, Mexico, a resort city on Mexico’s Pacific coastline, about 160 miles north of Acapulco and less than 2,000 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Bradley, who worked as the administrative services director for Imperial Beach in San Diego County, was just one day shy of his 50th birthday.

Mexico’s public security agency was informed of Bradley’s death at 8 a.m. on Dec. 28, but an investigation determined he was shot hours earlier, according to Imperial Beach official Ed Vea.

Bradley, originally from Huntington Beach, California, was an avid surfer. Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said plans are in the works to honor him with a paddle-out and memorial.

Dedina said Bradley will be fondly remembered for his passion, enthusiasm "and 100% stoke" for the community of Imperial Beach.

Bradley frequently visited Mexico.

His ex-girlfriend told NBC 7 he was a responsible, hard-working and honest man who had a lot of friends and would never hesitate to help someone in need. She said he helped raise her daughter.

“He respected everyone; he didn’t look for trouble,” she told NBC 7. “He taught us humility.”

In addition to surfing, Bradley’s ex-girlfriend also said he was a fan of football and boxing.

While a press release issued by Mexico's Guerrero State Attorney General Monday claims Bradley may have had a substance addiction, his ex-girlfriend and friends vehemently deny this.

“Doug Bradley was loved by all that knew him,” Dedina said. “He was always positive, loved to surf, and had helped to turn around the City of Imperial Beach’s financial management as well as restructure city administration to make it more efficient and resident friendly. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and worked with him.”

Mexico's Guerrero State Attorney General did not release further details of the deadly robbery.

