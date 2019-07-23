Corvette Enthusiasts Get Behind the Wheel of the C8

You’ll soon see them on the road and may even decide to put one in your own garage – the newest Corvette.

The long-awaited unveiling of the C8 happened Tuesday at Bob Stall Chevrolet in La Mesa.

“This is unbelievable,” Howard Merrill told NBC 7 as he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the new “supercar” starting at $60,000. “I think Ferrari has a problem.”

Chevy has redefined the American classic in the hopes of wooing BMW and Porsche owners away from those luxury models.

As CNBC reports, Corvette sales have steadily declined in the U.S. every year for the past five years.

Hans Boers was all smiles. He’s got his name on the list to get one in yellow by the end of 2019.

When asked if he’ll “open it up” as soon as he gets it, Boers laughs and shakes his head.

“No, no, no, no,” he said. “I know it will do 0 to 60 in 3 seconds but I think I’ll do 0 to 60 in about 12 seconds.”

The iconic car has been featured in many Hollywood movies and was a favorite of early U.S. astronauts.