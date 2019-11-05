New Artwork to 'Celebrate American Culture' at San Ysidro Port of Entry

If you’re walking or driving through the U.S.-Mexico border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, it will be hard to miss five large pieces of art set up around the area.

The art was specifically chosen to be displayed at the busy Port of Entry by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). One hundred artists sent their submissions to the government agency and five pieces of art were chosen for the San Diego border location.

“We hire them to come up with innovative, interesting ideas and are new original art pieces for our projects. All of our major projects, such as this one at San Ysidro, we reserve half of a percent of our construction budget, we set that aside to hire artists and then pay for the artwork,” said David Leites, an architect with General Services Administration (GSA).

A sculpture created by artist Ruben Ochoa, titled “Mis Marcadores,” represents a specific tool used by baker’s in Mexico to create “conchas,” a Mexican baked good. Another piece of art titled “About Time” and created by Marcos Ramirez, is set up outside the PedWest facility. On the hourglass-like sculpture, there are two inscriptions in both Spanish “Somos todos distintos” (We are all different) and in English, “We are all equal”. Leitas said the art plays to the “ideals of equality.”

And, if you’re driving through the Mexico border into the U.S., don’t forget to look up. Above the San Ysidro Port of Entry sign is a band of light that changes colors depending on how many cars are driving though the border, according to Leitas with GSA.

The idea of art being showcased in significant public places has been a part of U.S. traditions for decades. A committee for Federal Architecture under President John F. Kennedy recommended that art be a part of federal buildings, “with emphasis on the work of living American artist,” according to GSA.

The art work will be a permanent part of the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry identity – seen by thousands of people every year.

“These are some of our most civic spaces. This is a Land Port of Entry that is used by 25,000 pedestrians crossing it every day and upwards of 70,000 cars crossing every day. So, for a lot of people it’s a very significant place,” said David Leites, an architect with General Services Administration (GSA).