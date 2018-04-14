New Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground in Encanto

The San Diego Housing Commission broke ground Saturday on a new development project in Encanto that will provide affordable housing to low-income families and homeless veterans.

The new development, Encanto Village, will have 65 apartments designated as affordable housing. The units are available to families making 60 percent or less of the median income for the San Diego metropolitan area, which is around $58,000 for a family of four.

Eight of these units will be reserved for homeless veterans.

The project is one step to solving the affordable housing crisis in California, Assemblyman Todd Gloria said in a statement.

“Projects like this help to illustrate what we’re trying to do — making it not about gentrification, but about stabilization,” he said. "So that people who live in this community can continue to live in this community, that they can thrive, and they can prosper for generations to come."

These units will remain affordable for the next 55 years, according to the Housing Commission.

Encanto Village's location, 6323 Imperial Ave., was specifically selected to foster growth in the community, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, whose district includes Encanto, said in a statement. The location was identified in the Encanto Neighborhoods Community Plan as part of a core "Village Area," according to the Housing Commission.

“This is an ideal place because it really is next to transportation, next to schools — Encanto Elementary is across the street, Lincoln High School is down the street," Weber said in a statement. "This is really a center for families to live.”

Encanto Village will cost approximately $23.4 million and is the fourth affordable rental housing development to be built in District 4. Once built, it will include a mix of 30 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units and 17 three-bedroom units.