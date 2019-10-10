The Beacon affordable housing project opened in downtown San Diego in September. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Housing Commission.

Two new affordable apartment projects have opened — one in downtown San Diego and one in Otay Mesa.

The Beacon at 1425 C St. in East Village has 43 studio apartments. Pacifica at Playa del Sol, 5215 Calle Dorado has 42 apartments.

Built by the downtown-based Wakeland Housing and Development Corp. in partnership with the San Diego Housing Commission, the $20 million, five-story Beacon will remain affordable for the next 55 years for people with an annual income up to 50 percent of the San Diego area median income.

Based on federal Housing and Urban Development standards, that would be up to $37,450 for one person and $42,800 for a two-person household.

At Risk of Homelessness

The Beacon is meant to include people who would otherwise be homeless, young adults who are no longer eligible for foster care, seniors and people who are disabled.

People moving into The Beacon will be eligible for federal rental housing vouchers through the Housing Commission to help pay their rent.

The vouchers go with the apartments, so when a tenant moves out, the person moving in can receive a voucher.

Tenants also received move-in kits that included bedding, kitchen utensils, cleaning supplies and a week’s worth of food donated by Allgire General Contrators, M.W. Steele Group, KCM Group, Galaxy Protection and Ryan Young Interiors with matching funds from the Lucky Duck Foundation.

“This new community ties in very well, as I’m sure you will agree in looking at it, with the urban landscape and surrounding architecture of East Village,” said Ken Sauder, CEO of Wakeland Housing and Development.

Wakefield Development has built more than 20 affordable housing projects in San Diego County from Carlsbad to Chula Vista.

“While living at The Beacon, our residents will receive a wide range of supportive services to help them succeed and thrive,” Sauder said.

Services will be provided by Father Joe’s Villages, mental health services City Star and Pathways Community Services Catalyst Program.

The $19.7 million Pacifica at Playa del Sol is a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

Built by Chelsea Investment Corp., 12 of the apartments have been set aside for households with family members who have developmental disabilities.

Remain Affordable for 55 Years

The apartments will remain affordable for 55 years for families with an annual income of up to 60 percent of the area median income.

Based on HUD figures, that would be $51,360 for a two-person household, $57,780 for households with three people and $64,200 for families of four.

Pacifica del Sol is part of the Playa del Sol master-planned community being developed in Otay Mesa by Pardee Homes and is the sixth affordable development partnership Pardee has had with Chelsea Investment.

“We started talking about this project since the inception of Playa del Sol,” Finstad said.

People living in Pacifica at Playa del Sol will have access to a variety of community amenities, including a recreation center, pool and barbecue areas.

“Pacifica was part of a collaboration that we started a long time ago,” said Tiffany Finstad, director of project management for Pardee Homes San Diego.

“Not only are we delivering quality rental homes within this beautiful master-planned community, but Pacifica is also addressing the shortage of affordable housing for people with disabilities such as autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy,” said Bob Cummings, government relations manager for Chelsea Investment Corp.

The nonprofit San Diego Regional Center is coordinating services for Pacifica del Sol tenants, such as transportation, employment support and special services for those with developmental disabilities.

Based in Carlsbad, Chelsea Investment is one of the major developers of affordable housing in San Diego County and throughout California.