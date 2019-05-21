Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida Let It Roll Come Fall

Is it getting hot in here or is it just the fact that Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida are all turning up the thermostat at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 1?

That's probably it.

Thanks to Live Nation, all three late '90s/early '00s hip-hop and R&B guilty pleasures will be joining forces for one holy throwback lineup.

No, it's not just a dream, so find a ride wit someone and get ready to shake ya tailfeather. No scrubs allowed.

LIVE: Nelly

Apparently, all three acts love Kaaboo, because Mr. Band-Aid fashionista himself played Kaaboo last year, along with TLC. As for Flo Rida, well, the last time he was in town was for Kaaboo 2016. There's just some good feeling about it, I guess, and it's safe to say Flo Rida doesn't just like it; he loves it.

Now, if you're just sitting there crying waterfalls and saying to yourself, "Woah woah woah, that's gonna be way too expensive, but I want to go so badly. Why must I feel this way?"

Hey, must be the money.

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida play North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 1. Get tickets here starting Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

