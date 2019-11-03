Neighbors Alert Officials of Gas Smell Coming from Closed Business

Neighbors called emergency services after smelling gas coming from a closed business near La Mesa.

Heartland Fire responded to “Tako Factory Taqueria” around 11:31 a.m. on El Cajon Boulevard and detected high levels of gas.

More crews were called to the scene along with hazmat.

Firefighters used fans to blow out the dangerous gas until they were able to get inside and turn off a gas burner that was releasing gas.

The situation could have been dangerous for the whole neighborhood if it went undetected and ignited. The amount of gas in the building could have leveled a city block, explained officials.

No other information was available.

